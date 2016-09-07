Clubs on campus start anew this fall

With the Palomar College campus buzzing with activity during the beginning of the Fall 2016 semester, students might want to get involved on their campus by joining a club.

Some of the returning clubs this semester include Native American Student Alliance, Child Development Club, Muslim Student Union, Tech Club, Student Veteran Organization, GeoScience Connection, Palomar International Student Club, Gender & Sexuality Alliance, InterVarsity Christian Fellowship,and Gender & Women’s Studies clubs.

There will be new clubs available as well, including a club created for students with disabilities called “No Limits”.

To sign up for clubs students can attend Club Rush on Sept. 6-7, held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the SU Quad. Joining a club is beneficial to students as it provides them an opportunity to meet new friends with similar interests, as well as an opportunity to know the campus better. Club involvement can also be beneficial when attempting to transfer to different universities.

Marilyn Lunde, staff assistant for the Office of Student Affairs, notes that it is important for those that attend club rush to ask questions.

“Go and ask questions, find out what each club is made of, what their doing, what their agenda is,” Lunde said. “Go from booth to booth and ask questions… why should I join your club?”

Club members can attend the Inter-club Council, or ICC, to share information and activities, or to plan campus-wide events. Clubs that attend will have the opportunity to participate in special events, some of which can be financially beneficial to the club.

Larisa Sagarnaga is a student worker for the office of Student Affairs at Palomar. Sagarnaga is in multiple clubs herself including the InterVarsity leadership club, Native American student alliance club, and the Mecha club.

“I think it’s great for students here at Palomar to join clubs because one it gets them involved at school, and I think it would be great to have that on your applications for when you’re transferring,” Sagarnaga said.

Students that join clubs can look forward to off campus activities as well. Hikes, camp outs, or going out in the community by participating in events like beach cleanups are just a few of the thing students in clubs can look forward to.

“When you get involved in a club you don’t just get involved with Palomar college, you also get involved within your community,” says Sagarnaga.

Those interested in learning more about the various clubs on campus can visit palomar.edu/studentaffairs/club-information, or stop by room SU-201 for more info.