Domestic life on display at Boehm

Palomar College’s Boehm Gallery will be hosting an art exhibit running from Sept. 1 until Sept. 30. The exhibit is titled ‘The Ties That Define’ and will be a concurrent solo exhibition featuring works from artists David Willburn and Veronique D’Entremont.

Jones von Jonestein, a preparator for the gallery, encourages all students to come by and check it out for themselves. “Students and anyone from the community who wants to come to the gallery are always welcome,” said von Jonestein.

Willburn’s work is titled “Skadüchi: Dispatches from Make-Believe”, and will include pieces made from 2010 to 2016. Willburn creates large scale fabric paintings using craft techniques such as quilting and embroidery.

Willburn gets inspiration for his pieces from the idea of domesticity, and he strives to erase gender stereotypes with his artwork.

“I’m interested in the social and gender politics behind stitching, which has always been historically women’s work,” Willburn said. “I’m interested in how that idea might change when a man is doing it.”

Willburn often creates his work by taking pictures of images or objects from around the home, and manipulating them to create a new object that is completely abstract.

“What I’m trying to do is erase the meaning of the object,” Willburn explained. “What’s left for you the viewer is hopefully an interesting composition of line and shape and color and texture.”

Veronique d’Entremont piece is titled “What I Mean When I Say I’m Going Home.” It is an immersive installation of a room that is inspired by the suicide of her mother, and the road her and her grandmother took for acceptance.

“The room is supposed to be … if you were gonna try to picture what the feelings inside of a childhood home that had trauma and abuse… it’s like this is sort of my fantastical version,” said d’Entremont.

D’Entremont is excited for those who walk through the installation to have their own personal experience with the space.

“One of the cool things about an installation is that you kind of walk through and you’re guiding yourself,” said d’Entremont. “It’s more the viewers bringing a lot more of themselves to the experience.”

The exhibit is free and open to the public at the Boehm Gallery, located on the left side of campus by the main parking lot. The Gallery’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday, and 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. For more information on current and future exhibits visit the Boehm Gallery website at palomar.edu/boehmgallery.