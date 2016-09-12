Art student sculpts dreams

Palomar student Freddy Salgado holds his Godzilla inspired ceramic creation. Cristina Angel/The Telescope

Freddy Salgado is an 18 year old student taking ceramics at Palomar. He also enjoys painting, stop-motion animation, and can be found working on his sculptures on the Palomar campus.

Salgado is easy to recognize, as he is often seen surrounded by lizard and Godzilla-inspired sculptures in the ceramics class room in building C at Palomar.

“I take ceramics because it’s very fun,” Salgado said.

“This is my dream… It’s my dream to be like the other artists out there,” he added.

Salgado also uses his ceramic works to create his very own cartoon animation films.

“The cartoon making…what I make, I call it ‘The Adventure-Heroes’…I make monsters, animals, and some random things,” Salgado explained.

To learn more about Salgado, check him out on his YouTube channel, Freddygbaf.

 

 

Author: Cristina Angel

