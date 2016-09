Constitution Day

SAN MARCOS – Re-familiarize yourself with the American Constitution on the Quad from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 15.

Student Affairs will host Constitution Day to help students understand their constitutional rights, and the government’s, during this election year.

The event boasts a multitude of activities relating to the political, economical, and historical events of the 18th century. — Linus Smith