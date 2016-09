San Marcos – There is a new bug display open on the second floor of the library, so if you love bugs come check it out.

Opened on Sept. 8, the bug display is the collection of Edward Kane, a Palomar College graduate who has a PhD in entomology. The collection was given to the college by Kane as a donation.

The display will run until Sept. 30 and students will be able to visit during normal library hours.—Jacob Tucker