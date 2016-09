ESCONDIDO – Palomar College’s Student Health Center is partnering with North County Health Services for free dental screenings and health education.

The event will be held on Sept. 28 from 3–7 p.m. at the Escondido campus. The dental van will be located in Parking Lot 1 and students can receive information about family planning, birth control and Medi-Cal.

Visit palomar.edu/pages/healthservices or call 760.744.2380 ext. 238 for more.—Kellcy Kocinski