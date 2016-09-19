Fast Track Classes Deadline Approaches

SAN MARCOS – Students looking to add another course to their schedule or maintain full time academic status for financial aid are in luck with the college’s late start and fast track classes.

There are more than 150 of these two types of classes. Fast track begins on Sept. 20 while late start classes have varying start dates from September through December. All classes will have an end date of Dec. 17. Tuition is set at $46 per unit for California residents.

For a list of classes head to palomar.edu or palomar.edu/schedule/fastTrack_new.htm.—Kirk Mattu