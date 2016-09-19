Get jazzed for next concert hour

Fall Concert Hour at Palomar College will continue each week with performances from jazz group GPS&M, and a Steph Johnson/ Rob Thorsen trio.

Hosted weekly on Thursday’s, performances are free to the public and put on by the Palomar Performing Arts Department.

On Sept. 22, local San Diego jazz group GPS&M will be performing at the Howard Brubeck Theatre. Members of the group include Jim Plank on vibraphone, Justin Grinnel on bass, Tim Sprague on saxophone, and Duncan Moore on the drums. The performance will run from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and all those interested in attending are advised to show up early.

Sept. 29, guitarist and vocalist Steph Johnson will be performing jazz, rock, and soul alongside bassist Rob Thorsen and drummer Fernando Gomez. The performance will take place in the Howard Brubeck Theatre from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

For more information on these and other upcoming Palomar Concert Hour events you can contact Palomar Performing Arts by phone at 760-744-1150 x2453, by email at boxoffice@palomar.edu, or visit their website at www.palomarperforms.com.