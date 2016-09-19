Health Services to host Blood Drive

By the time you finish reading this sentence, two people in the U.S. will need blood. According to the American Red Cross, someone in America is in need of blood every two seconds.

Palomar College will host the first blood drive of the fall semester through Sept. 20-23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Parking Lot 6 on the main campus. Volunteers and donors are both needed and welcomed.

Some helpful facts for donors on the blood drive:

– Palomar College currently hosts five blood drives a year with four on the San Marcos campus and one at the Escondido campus

– The entire donating process ranges anywhere from fourty-five minutes to an hour

– The blood type often requested is type O but all types are needed and welcomed.

-The average red blood cell transfusion is approximately three pints.

– All donors must be in good general health and feel well, be at least 17years old and weigh at least 110 pounds.

– All donors will receive a Thank-You gift.

If you would like to donate go online to www.redcrossblood.org (code: PalomarSM) to set up an appointment or to volunteer contact Lenka Schalke at lschalkle@palomar.edu for more info.