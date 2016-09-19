Outrage over abortion protest

In a few words, I find the Center for Bioethical Reform’s demonstration protesting abortion grotesque in more than just imagery.

This abject form of foaming at the mouth extreme conservatism isn’t accomplishing anything for either side of the argument.

The center is oversimplifying a complicated issue, creating offensive comparisons of abortion to mass genocides, and is sacrificing a possible dialog on the alter of self righteousness.

Since this travesty has legal standing to be on our campus and more than likely will in the future, the best we can do is give these mouth breathers the cold shoulder. Don’t counter protest their message and don’t indulge in their arguments. Treat this blight as it is, a fly buzzing around a steaming pile of waste.