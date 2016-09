SAN MARCOS- The Palomar men’s and women’s soccer teams are preparing for the 2016 season.

The women’s team members said they look to improve on their 9-11-1 record from 2015, while the men will be looking to improve on a 9-12 record in 2015.

The men’s team will enter the 2016 season without two standout players, Victor Gonzalez and Aaron Ruth, who both have transferred to four-year universities.

The team schedules are not currently posted but the season will begin this fall.