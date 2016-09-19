“Sully,” The untold story of Flight 1549

With a ton of emotion, “Sully” will make you feel like you were part of the miracle act on Jan. 15, 2009.

Clint Eastwood is known for showing a lot of passion in his films, and with “Sully” he demonstrates the turmoil Capt. Chesley Sullenberger (Tom Hanks) and Co-pilot Jeff Skiles (Aaron Eckhart) endured by giving a sense of realism to the true event.

The movie, set in New York, is about the successful crash water landing that occurred in part due to Sullenberger’s 42 years of experience as an aircraft pilot.

“Sully” starts off by showing U.S. Airways Flight 1549 slowly losing altitude as both Capt. Sullenberger and Skiles scramble to make fast and efficient decisions to keep everyone on board safe.

There are 150 passengers on the plane, all of whom initially believe what they are experiencing is simply bad turbulence. You’ll have to watch “Sully” to find out what Capt. Sullenberger did next that led to him being called a hero for his actions.

The film quickly shifts to Capt. Sullenberger and Skiles being interrogated by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), with both pilot and co-pilot giving their side of the story. The NTSB does not believe what they hear from the pilots and are convinced the plane did not need to land in the water, instead blaming the landing as a mistake by Capt. Sullenberger.

Eastwood does a great job showing the true event in only bits and pieces, saving until the end of the film to show what truly happened to US Airways Flight 1549. This is how he keeps you on the edge of your seat unsure of what is going to happen next.

After the event both pilots dealt with post traumatic stress. Capt. Sullenberger was most effected, and several shots showed him dazed looking at New York City skyscrapers, playing in his head what could have been if he had not made the decision that he did.

I would strongly advise people to watch this film, in order to find out for themselves what occurred in an event that will never be told the same.