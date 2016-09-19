Tarde de familia enlists community leaders

Tarde de familia will take place Sept. 30, focusing on future goals, career paths and improvement for students.

The event was initiated by professor Rodolfo Jacobo to influence and incorporate Palomar students, specifically latino students, who may come from a disadvantaged socio-economic background. The event is a space for students to listen to other latino professionals share their stories and the importance of a better education.

Tarde de familia will be from 6–8 p.m. at Palomar College’s Student Union.