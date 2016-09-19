UC Davis Pre-Health Conference

DAVIS – The 14th annual University of California Davis Pre-Health Conference provides information and skills to community college, university, and post-bachlorette students, as well as pre-health advisors for the health-professions school admission process.

The conference provides direct contact with deans of admission, admission officers, financial aid officers, faculty and staff from various health professional programs at the university.

The 2016 conference will take place at UC Davis on Oct. 8. Visit prehealthconference.ucdavis.edu/index.html for more information and to register for the event.—Hayley Stevenson