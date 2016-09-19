SAN MARCOS – Palomar’s Teaching and Learning Center is hosting a Skillshop on Undeclared Majors on Sept. 28 in TLC-103 from 3–4 p.m.

Presented by Dana O’Callaghan, the Skillshop will cover specific steps in choosing a major based on personal interests. Students will take away understanding of different majors and resources that will further clarify their goals. Dr. O’Callaghan will also debunk popular myths about careers and majors.

To signup for the Skillshop, contact the TLC at 760.744.1150 ext. 3931 or at sanmarcostlc@palomar.edu––Kellcy Kocinski