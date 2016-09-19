Volleyball player rekindles her passion

Shoes squeak against the hardwoods floor, women scream with passion, and the crowd roars as Kianna Niu. The outside hitter for the Palomar Comet’s women’s volleyball team spikes the ball into the ground as one of her 18 kills against Chaffey Community College on Aug. 27.

Niu is a sophomore at Palomar, but playing her first season with the Comets. She last played volleyball at the collegiate level for the College of Southern Idaho during the 2010 season. She is making the transition this year from being a libero throughout her volleyball career to an outside hitter this season.

Niu was born in Wyoming then moved to Southern California in sixth grade, where she started playing volleyball competitively. She credits her sister for getting her into the sport, because of the constant games she attended growing up. After spending time in Idaho after highschool, Niu is excited to be back in San Diego to play volleyball, especially beach volleyball.

Niu, being the oldest on the team at 25, has taken on a role as a team leader after being named one of the Comet’s captains.

“Age doesn’t really matter as long as you are doing something you love,” Niu said as she recapped how happy she was to be back playing the sport after so much time away from the game.

The Comets have a very young team this year, with six freshman on the roster and after having five players transfer out of Palomar last season. Niu is excited to lead this young team in what she feels will be a successful season.

Niu is majoring in Digital Arts at Palomar, and hopes to follow her dreams after college in being a graphic designer and possibly teaching painting. She hopes to possibly transfer somewhere after Palomar, and would love to continue playing volleyball as long as she can. When she’s not on the court, Niu finds herself outside constantly, hiking, painting, and spending lots of time with her family.

Catch Niu and the rest of the Comet’s at their next home game Friday Oct. 14 as they take on the Eagles of Mt. San Jacinto College.