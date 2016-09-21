Are you a Pokemon Master?

Michael Phiel, 19, Journalism

“I used to play Pokemon Go, but it took up too much data on my phone. I caught about 30 Pokemon.”

Joshua Villagomez, 17, Business

“No, I tried it for a couple weeks but it’s too much time, too much walking.”

Darshan Strusz, 19, Biology

“I started Pokemon Go only to beat my dad at it. It was cool for the first two weeks, but now it’s just boring.”

Nicole Flanagan, 19, Communication

“No, I didn’t really like it. I only downloaded it to join the wave, because everyone else had it.”

Tom Stanley, 25, Multi Media Design

“Yeah and no unfortunately.. I’m still trying to get that Porygon… hopefully that little sucker pops up around here somewhere.”

Malavai Taylor, 19, Nursing

“I have not caught all of them, but I will say I am a Pokemon Master on level 45.”

Davin Lemon-Rodriguez, 19, Business Marketing

“Yes I am a Pokemon Master and I am in the process of catching them all. My favorite is Pikachu… gotta love Pikachu.”

Marie Day, 33, Nursing

“I love all the characters but I haven’t caught all of them, but I am getting up there though!”