Are you a Pokemon Master?
Posted By Kellcy Kocinski on September 21, 2016
Michael Phiel, 19, “I used to play Pokémon, but it took up too much data on my phone, though I caught about 30 Pokémon.”
Nicole Flanagan, 19, a Communications major, doesn’t play Pokémon Go even though a few of her friends do.
Palomar Nursing major Marie Day, a 33 year old , says that she loves all the Pokemon Go characters, but has not yet been able to catch them all. Aug. 24 Tracy Grassel/The Telescope
Darshan Strotz, 19, originally downloaded Pokémon Go to compete with her dad, but stopped after 3 weeks “because I got bored”. She is a Biology major at Palomar.
Davin Lemon-Rodriguez, a 19 year old Business Marketing major at Palomar who is a Level 45 Pokemon Go Master. Lemon-Rodriguez explains that he hasn’t caught them all yet, but is in the process of getting them all. Tracy Grassel/The Telescope
Joshua Villagomez, 17, doesn’t play Pokémon Go and doesn’t really understand the craze going on here at the Palomar campus. Villagomez is a Business major.
