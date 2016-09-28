Gallery: Women’s Water Polo vs. Southwestern: Sept. 26

Posted By Tracy Grassel on September 28, 2016
Palomar hosted Southwestern on Sept. 26 at Wallace Memorial Pool. Palomar defeated Southwestern 19-1.
Photos by Tracy Grassel/The Telescope
Palomar’s Emma Thomas (5) makes a successful lob shot against Southwestern’s goalie during the first quarter of the Sept. 26 game at Wallace Memorial Pool. Palomar defeated Southwestern 19-1. Tracy Grassel/The Telescope
Palomar offense Dallas Fatseas (8) advances the ball by dribbling towards the goal with a Southwestern player closely behind at the Wallace Memorial Pool on Sept. 26. Palomar won 19-1. Tracy Grassel/The Telescope
Palomar attacker Rebekah Blackburn (2) attempts to score a goal as Southwestern defenders Elizabeth Rozow (21) and Karina Reynoso (13) grab on to block the shot during the Sept. 26 game at Wallace Memorial Pool. Palomar defeated Southwestern 19-1. Tracy Grassel/The Telescope
Palomar’s Torrey Hirning (14) looks to see if her teammate Emma Thomas (5) is open before passing the ball in Sept. 26 game vs. Southwestern College at the Wallace Memorial Pool. Palomar won 19-1. Tracy Grassel/The Telescope
