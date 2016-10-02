Comet soccer upended in second half

Palomar men’s soccer suffered another tough loss to the San Bernardino Valley Wolverines 3-0 dropping their record to 0-5 in conference play. However, it’s not all bad news for the Comets.

The game was closer than the score showed, with the score being 0-0 until the Wolverines got their first goal from striker Alexis Nolasco after 42 minutes into the game. Goals in the 56th and 67th minute put the game away for San Bernardino, however Palomar kept the intersting through the end of the game.

Head Coach Dave Whiddon commented after his teams performance that, although it is tough to put a positive spin on a game of this nature, the men still went out there and gave it their all until the last whistle blew. All you could ask for from the team is they keep giving it their all in practice, and changes are soon to come.

Last year’s leading scorer, Josh Clay kept his team together, letting everyone know that the team was overdue for a win, and that the ball just had not been rolling the Comet’s way of late.

“We have been playing close games all season, this is the first one we let get away from us,” said Clay. “Losing is something this team does not take easy. We plan on using this game to light a fire for us and create a turning point in the season.”

Clay is looking to come out hard and early in upcoming games against College of the Desert and rival Miracosta. With an early lead Clay believes the defense will step up and carry the Comets their first conference win.

Coach Whiddon commented that the team is just lacking finishing at this point in the season. The team has put everything together, and is just struggling with scoring right now. Coach Whiddon praised his players on the positive attitude they keep in practice, and their overall passion for the game of soccer, that he believes a turnaround is just waiting to happen.