Southeast Asia sets sail toward Palomar

Posted By on October 2, 2016

The Steph Johnson Trio performed a free jazz concert at the Palomar College Howard Brubeck Theatre on Thursday, September 29, 2016. The trio features Steph Johnson on guitar and vocals, Rob Thorsen on bass and Fernando Gomez on drums. This was one of the Fall 2016 Thursday Concert Hours presented by Palomar. Joe Dusel / The Telescope.

Excitement abounds as concert hour continues at Palomar College with upcoming performances from Kembang Sunda and MandoBasso.

On Thursday, Oct. 6, Kembang Sunda, a San Diego based gamelan ensemble directed by Amy Hacker, will be performing at Palomar’s Howard Brubeck Theatre. Gamelan music originates from West Java, Indonesia, and those in attendance will be treated to the sound of percussive instruments along with dancing and traditional vocal styles. The concert will run from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m..

Tripp Sprague, Duncan Moore, Justin Grinnell, and Jim Plank of GPS&M performed at concert hour at the Howard Brubeck Theatre on Sept 22. Christopher Jones / The Telescope

Next, on Thursday, Oct. 13, classical jazz group MandoBasso will be performing from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Howard Brubeck Theatre. MandoBasso, composed of Gunnar Biggs on bass guitar and Bill Bradbury on the mandolin, will have you jiving to the beat as they kick up classic and traditional jazz inspired live tunes.

For more information on these and other upcoming Palomar Concert Hour events you can contact Palomar Performing Arts by phone at 760-744-1150 x2453, by email at boxoffice@palomar.edu, or visit their website at www.palomarperforms.com.

 

Author: Abraham Jewett

Abraham Jewett is a writer at The Telescope. He enjoys sports, the beach and hanging out with friends. He is focused on his studies and hopes to have a future in journalism and writing.

