Southeast Asia sets sail toward Palomar

Excitement abounds as concert hour continues at Palomar College with upcoming performances from Kembang Sunda and MandoBasso.

On Thursday, Oct. 6, Kembang Sunda, a San Diego based gamelan ensemble directed by Amy Hacker, will be performing at Palomar’s Howard Brubeck Theatre. Gamelan music originates from West Java, Indonesia, and those in attendance will be treated to the sound of percussive instruments along with dancing and traditional vocal styles. The concert will run from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m..

Next, on Thursday, Oct. 13, classical jazz group MandoBasso will be performing from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Howard Brubeck Theatre. MandoBasso, composed of Gunnar Biggs on bass guitar and Bill Bradbury on the mandolin, will have you jiving to the beat as they kick up classic and traditional jazz inspired live tunes.

For more information on these and other upcoming Palomar Concert Hour events you can contact Palomar Performing Arts by phone at 760-744-1150 x2453, by email at boxoffice@palomar.edu, or visit their website at www.palomarperforms.com.