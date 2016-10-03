Mark Twain creates adventure

SAN MARCOS – The English department’s next book seminar will discuss a familiar American novel by Mark Twain.

Each meeting in this season’s seminar focuses on an important literary text, so if you’ve read and enjoyed “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” then this seminar is for you.

Professor Richard Hishmeh will be leading the open discussion on the novel from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 6 in room HS-207.

Questions, contact Adam Meehan at (760) 744-1150, ext. 2723 or at ameehan@palomar.edu.—Marcy Cortes

 

