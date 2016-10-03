Transfer Fair arrives

Posted By on October 3, 2016

Transfer Center information to UC schools from Palomar College in San Marcos. 11/30/2015 Patty Hayton/The Telescope

SAN MARCOS – Have you ever thought about transferring to a four-year university or had any questions on how to attend the college that you have always dreamed of attending?

Palomar College is hosting a Transfer Fair from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 18. It will be located by the Student Union Room 10-1 on the patio where representatives from universities around the state and nationally will be in attendance.

Students are welcomed to walk by and listen and learn from the different university representatives present.

For more information visit the transfer center at SSC-24 or contact Brittany Wong, Transfer Staff Assistant, at bwong@palomar.edu or call (760) 744-1150 ext. 2552.—Kyle Ingram

Author: Kyle Ingram

