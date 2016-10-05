Dean’s office offers new study space

Students have a new place to hang out, study, and try out some modern furniture on campus.

NS 147, The Mathematics and the Natural and Health Sciences Dean’s office, is currently set up as a lounge with sample furniture from Steelcase, a company that makes modern furniture for classrooms and workspaces. The furniture showcase is set up for students and faculty to try out the study spaces and complete a survey about their experience.

The modern furniture pieces are being considered for use in the NS building classrooms and the S.T.E.M. Center. The main advocate of this change is Kathryn Kailikole, who joined Palomar’s staff as the MNHS interim Dean last spring. Kailikole’s previous place of employment, Drexel University in Philadelphia, had more modern furniture than Palomar, some of which was made by Steelcase.

After talking to faculty who expressed a desire for more adaptable classrooms, Kailikole began researching furniture designers. “I started to look at different (furniture designers)… but I really liked Steelcases approach to their designs,” said Kailikole. “I asked them if we could set up some spaces like you see here, so they’re loaning this to us to have people kinda come in and check it out.”

Steelcase specializes in creating more adaptable furniture and spaces, which better contribute to a calm atmosphere of productivity.

“I like it here,” said Junior Perez, a 20-year-old student studying radiology, who mostly uses the space to do his homework in peace. “It’s pretty cool and it’s calm in here.”

Their designs are based on research they’ve conducted through case studies in which designs are tested in office spaces and schools such as Palomar. Some of their products give students privacy and comfort, while others are designed to allow students to easily collaborate amongst peers.

Currently, considerations for implementation are limited to the NS building, but it may be considered for broader implementation on campus such as in the new Library/Learning Resource Center currently in construction. It is very early in the planning stages however, and implementation depends on the student and faculty reception.

The furniture would be paid for through a five-year federal grant given to the S.T.E.M. departments of colleges deemed to be Hispanic Serving Institutions, colleges whose student body is

made up of 25 percent Hispanic students enrolled full-time. The grant would be able to pay for the furniture, but only for the S.T.E.M. departments.

“The reception has been mostly positive,” said Kailikole. “If everything works out, then I would hope that we can see some changes by the beginning of Spring (2017).”

As for the current setup in Kailikole’s office, students are encouraged to use the furniture while it is still there, as a lot of it will probably be taken back by Steelcase within the next month.

Tyler Bartes, a 24-year-old molecular and genetic bio student, has similar feelings to Perez in the room’s calming study environment. “It’s definitely nice here… it looks very contemporary, almost too contemporary,” Bartes said.