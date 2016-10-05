Self defense for women

Self defense instructor Chris Brant demonstrates self defense moves during a self defense workshop in the Quad grass during PTSD and Domestic Violence Awareness Week on Tuesday, Nov. 3. 2015. ©Yvette Monteleone/The Telescope.

SAN MARCOS – Don’t let yourself be vulnerable to danger. The Palomar Campus Police Department is offering free Rape Aggression Defense classes this month geared towards women and is open to students and the community.

The classes run from 4-7 p.m. on Oct. 17-19. The meetings will be held in room O-2 and G-8.

RAD begins with risk-awareness, prevention and reduction. The material is practical and easy to learn, its focus is teaching women how to defend themselves.

The RAD class is limited to 20 participants only so register a spot ahead of time. Walk-ins are welcome, although not recommended. Email Officer Monika Forest for reservations at mforest@palomar.edu or by phone at (760) 744-1150 ext. 2289.

RAD classes are offered several times during the school year; go to www.palomar.edu/police for more details.—Kellcy Kocinski

Self defense instructor Chris Brant demonstrates self defense moves during a self defense workshop during PTSD and Domestic Violence Awareness Week on Tuesday, Nov. 3. 2015. ©Yvette Monteleone/The Telescope.

Palomar students, Sydney and Casey Williams, practice self defensive moves at a self defense workshop in the Quad grass during PTSD and Domestic Violence Awareness Week on Tuesday, Nov. 3. 2015. ©Yvette Monteleone/The Telescope.

Author: Kellcy Kocinski

Kellcy Kocinski is a Journalism Major in her first semester with The Telescope. She hopes to transfer to San Diego State next fall with ambition of becoming an entertainment news host. She also would like to teach English as well as help protect foreign countries such as Japan and Thailand. In her spare time she enjoys long-distance running, concerts, roadtripping to LA and watching Rom-Coms.

