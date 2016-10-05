Self defense for women

SAN MARCOS – Don’t let yourself be vulnerable to danger. The Palomar Campus Police Department is offering free Rape Aggression Defense classes this month geared towards women and is open to students and the community.

The classes run from 4-7 p.m. on Oct. 17-19. The meetings will be held in room O-2 and G-8.

RAD begins with risk-awareness, prevention and reduction. The material is practical and easy to learn, its focus is teaching women how to defend themselves.

The RAD class is limited to 20 participants only so register a spot ahead of time. Walk-ins are welcome, although not recommended. Email Officer Monika Forest for reservations at mforest@palomar.edu or by phone at (760) 744-1150 ext. 2289.

RAD classes are offered several times during the school year; go to www.palomar.edu/police for more details.—Kellcy Kocinski