Snap! Raise Wrestling

San Diego’s only collegiate wrestling team is located right here at Palomar College and they are having their very own fundraiser.

Head Coach Brody Barrios has set up an online account with Snap! Raise to raise money via donations for the team. The wrestling squad started the fundraiser by choice to enhance their yearly operations with the donations going toward uniforms, equipment renewals, tournament fees and travel expenses.

If they are the only team in San Diego and are doing so well, why do they need to fundraise? Director of Athletics, Scott Cathcart said, “By choice, all Palomar College Athletic Teams engage in various fundraising efforts to enhance their annual operations.”

“Before social media and emails we would collect addresses and send out beg letters in the mail which donators would have to send a check back,” Barrios said. “Snap! Raise is an easier version of that, it’s all electronic, it’s easier to pay.”

When choosing a custom donation amount, donators can stay anonymous or give their name and leave a personal message.

“With the donation you get emailed a tax deductible receipt, so that is an incentive for kids that have family members or parents that own or work for businesses,” said Barrios. “That business can donate a large sum and use it as a tax write off and we’ve received a lot of donations through that.”

Upper weight MVP Braulio Banuelos, a 22-year-old nutrition major with an 8-0 record, said he contributes to fundraising by sending out emails for Snap! Raise and attending other fundraiser events such as working the snack bar at the past home football game on Sept. 24.

Banuelos is also a U.S. Marine and plans to continue wrestling for Palomar one more season before transferring somewhere local in California to continue with the Marines.

It is important that the student-athletes receive donations because it ensures they have adequate equipment and are able to compete with other schools.

Sophomore Jake Schaeffer, 20-year-old political science major with an 8-1 record, explained where the proceeds are going.

“We have Snap! Raise going to raise money for hotels and tournaments, besides that we raised around a thousand dollars at the snack bar which is good because we need all the money we can get,” Schaeffer said.

The team has reached the majority of its $5,000 goal for Snap! Raise, but is searching for continued support. Schaeffer encourages those who cannot donate to help share the link of the fundraiser on Facebook and Twitter.

If you want to see Braulio Banuelos and Chance Eskam square up on the wrestling mat, come see them at the Dome on Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m. and to find out more information on the Palomar wrestling squads fundraiser visit https://app.snap-raise.com/fundraisers/5243/participant/445998?share_type=sms.