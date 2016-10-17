Are prepared for the big earthquake?

Posted By CamayakArchive on October 17, 2016
Jasmine Perez, 18, Undeclared
“It’s all over Facebook and everything, but I work at Stater Brothers and everyone was buying five packs of 35 water things, and it was crazy. It was really busy yesterday because they were expecting it to happen.”
Andrew Houston, 21, Biology
“Mentally yes, physically no. I’ll probably stock up on water and things like that and move out of California if need be.”
Catherine Valentine, 29, Nursing
“My husband is crazy, so we always have like water and food storage and everything, he’s into that stuff.”
Rachel Mastrangelo, 29, Nursing
“No, I probably won’t prepare for it. I just kind of live in the moment.”
Jamie Carrillo, 24, Nursing
“I am not prepared for the earthquake. I think it can happen, but I’m not too worried about it.”
