Budgeting 101

Posted By on October 17, 2016

SAN MARCOS – Palomar College will be hosting an interactive Budgeting 101 workshop from 3-4 p.m. on Oct. 20 in TLC-112 by the San Diego Financial Literacy Center.

If you are like the millions of other college students in the U.S. you have a hard time budgeting your money so that you can get out of college with as little debt as possible.

This workshop will aim to teach new techniques to help you budget your money better, how to set effective goals for saving and how to overcome budget aversion.

To RSVP for the event call (760) 744-1150 ext. 3931 or email sanmarcostlc@palomar.edu—Linus Smith

Author: Linus Smith

Linus Smith is a third year student at Palomar finishing his general education classes. He started coming to Palomar when he was 15 years old, and is interested in American politics and history. He is taking a journalism class to learn new writing techniques, as well as refine the way he expresses his ideas and opinions.

Share This Post On

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *