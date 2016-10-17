SAN MARCOS – Palomar College will be hosting an interactive Budgeting 101 workshop from 3-4 p.m. on Oct. 20 in TLC-112 by the San Diego Financial Literacy Center.

If you are like the millions of other college students in the U.S. you have a hard time budgeting your money so that you can get out of college with as little debt as possible.

This workshop will aim to teach new techniques to help you budget your money better, how to set effective goals for saving and how to overcome budget aversion.

To RSVP for the event call (760) 744-1150 ext. 3931 or email sanmarcostlc@palomar.edu—Linus Smith