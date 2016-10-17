Conquer MLA Format

SAN MARCOS – Don’t let your paper conquer you, conquer your paper. It’s that time in the semester where your professors start dolling our essays requiring MLA format leaving you to decipher the do’s and don’ts.

Palomar College is hosting a writers workshop geared towards teaching MLA format with skilled professionals will aid students navigate their formatting hurdles. The workshop will be from 4–5 p.m. on Oct. 3 in the Teaching and Learning Center in room 112.

For more information email SanMarcosTLC@palomar.edu or call (760) 744-1150 ext. 3931.