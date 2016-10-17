Free dental service

ESCONDIDO – Prepare your teeth for Halloween Trick-or-Treating candy.

Take advantage of free dental screenings being held from 3-7 p.m. on Oct. 19 at the Escondido Center in Parking Lot 1.

The North County Health Services has teamed up with Palomar College Student Health Center in providing free dental and health services and education for Palomar Students. Look for the NCHS Dental Van where you will be able to receive fluoride varnish, oral health counseling, information about birth control and future family planning, along with information on Medi-Cal and other health services.

For more information, log onto the Palomar Health Center’s website at palomar.edu/pages/healthservices/ or call (760) 744-1150 ext. 2380.—Ashley Magdaleno