Political economy days

Posted By on October 17, 2016

SAN MARCOS – If you enjoy learning about politics, economics, or both, then Political Economy Days are for you.

The two day event will be held from 8 a.m. to 3:25 p.m. on both days from Oct. 26-27 at Palomar College’s main campus. The event will host a variety of experts from the University of California San Diego to across the pond in London in the fields of political science, economics, and history. They will be lecturing on propositions for the Nov. 8 election, free trade, immigration and more.

If you’re taking a class in one of these fields check in with your professor as many will offer this event as an extra credit assignment for attending.

Admission is completely free. For additional information on time’s and speakers go to palomar.edu/ehp/politicalEconDays.htm

Author: Linus Smith

Linus Smith is a third year student at Palomar finishing his general education classes. He started coming to Palomar when he was 15 years old, and is interested in American politics and history. He is taking a journalism class to learn new writing techniques, as well as refine the way he expresses his ideas and opinions.

