Upcoming College Fair

SAN MARCOS – Transfer season has arrived for those who are planning to attend a four-year college next fall.

The college fair will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 18 in the Student Union. More than 50 college representatives from schools such as San Diego State University, California State University San Marcos and California State University Fullerton will be in attendance giving out free food, prizes and information about their respective universities.

One-on-one appointments are available with University of California San Diego and University of California Santa Barbara representatives.

For more information on upcoming events or to make an appointment come into the Transfer Center or call (760) 744-1150 ex. 2552.