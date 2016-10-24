‘Winds of Change’ approaches

Keeping in the spirit of the current election season, Palomar College will be presenting a political and historically themed performance from Oct. 21-22 that combines the talents of three groups from our very own performing arts department.

The production, titled “Winds of Change,” brings together the Palomar Symphony Orchestra, the Palomar/Pacific Coast Concert Band, and the Palomar Contemporary Dance Ensemble to perform at Palomar’s Howard Brubeck Theatre.

Molly Faulkner, associate professor of dance at palomar, will be directing the Contemporary Dance Ensemble and is excited to share a stage with other Palomar performing groups.

“This is going to be a great concert,” Faulkner said. “I am always excited to collaborate with our music ensembles.”

The Contemporary Dance Ensemble will be coordinating with the Concert Band on Robert Russell Bennett’s “Suite of Old American Dances,” performing five styles of song and dance that includes a traditional cake walk, schottische, Texas one step, full waltz, and ragtime.

Faulkner explained that the dance choices are centered around an “Americana” theme, one that emphasizes the history of the country through the choreographed routines.

“We are going through history with the music and with the different styles of dance,” Faulkner said. “You’re going to see all the different dances and how they’ve evolved through the centuries.”

“Winds of Change” will also feature performances of W.A. Mozart’s “Clarinet Concerto,” Antonín Dvořák’s “Slavonic Dances, Op. 46,” and “Gabriel’s Oboe” with soloist Gracie Fowler.

“The Winds of Change came to me because of Mozart,” said Ellen Weller, associate professor of World Music at Palomar, who will be directing the Palomar Symphony Orchestra. “Mozart is writing at the same time as the American Revolution… so he was aware of all the changes going on.”

Weller is also excited about performing Dvořák’s piece, as it represents a change in the identity of European music after the turn of the 19th Century.

“The 19th Century was a big change in the way that music was presented,” said Weller. “This is a populist kind of music that [Dvořák] is writing and it is very exciting and dramatic and flashy.”

Weller hopes that audience members leave this performance with a better sense of history through music while also having renewed excitement for what is yet to come.

“This concert I’m hoping will get people thinking about the future and the excitement of the times we’re living in,” said Weller. “It’s going to be exhilarating.”

Tickets for “Winds of Change” are $10 for students, $12 for seniors, and $15 for general admission. Start times are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with pre-concert lobby chats scheduled for 45 minutes before each showing. For more information on Palomar performing arts events you can reach them on their website at www.palomarperforms.com or by phone at (760) 744-1150 ext. 2453.