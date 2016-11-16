Ceramics student shapes ocean life

Palomar student Anayna Wenzlick loves clay shaping as she crafts a Sea Anemone. This is her fourth semester at Palomar she loves the positive attitude of the students and teachers at the campus. Nov 7. Johnny Jones/The telescope

Alayna Wenzlick, a 20-year-old Biology major, is in Palomar’s ceramics program to share hidden sights of the ocean through her artistic pieces.

While Wenzlick has been involved in various forms of art for a long time, she has only just recently taken up the art of ceramics.

“I’d never done it before,” she said. “I’ve painted, drew before, but I heard great things about Palomar ceramics department, so I decided to give it a try.”

Wenzlick surrounds herself with porcelain in the forms of sea life, such as coral reefs, barnacles, and sea anemone.

“I’ve always loved the ocean,” Wenzlick said. “There’s just so much to be seen when you’re not looking for it.”

Wenzlick’s relationship with the ocean and marine life includes days of snorkeling, diving and exploring the low tides at beaches. She said she especially enjoys creating pieces of things that are seen at low tide, as they’re not commonly seen by most people.

“I think it’s really interesting to get to take those different aspects, and making it into something you can see all the time,” Wenzlick said.

Wenzlick would like to see her work spread a message about its oceanic subjects, and aspires for her work to “bring more awareness to the oceans, our surroundings.”

Wenzlick also uses ceramics to help ease the stresses that comes with being a college student. In order to keep her stress levels down she regularly works with clay, and always attempts to balance art and studies so that one won’t get in the way of the other.

“Do something you love while doing something that you really have to work at,” she said. “You have to find that in-between.”

Wenzlick would like to develop a stronger presence to potential fans of her pieces, and she is working toward eventually setting up a website to feature her art. To keep up with Wenzlick and her world of the sea-turned-land pieces, you can find her work in the Palomar ceramics buildings.

Author: Cristina Angel

Staff Writer Cristina Angel is an English Major, starting her first semester at Palomar, and as a writer for The Telescope; she has a love for writing, so naturally she joined the journalism program at Palomar. She hopes to transfer to CSUSM once her lower division classes are completed at Palomar. In her spare time, she likes to do creative writing, art (lately, painting on vinyl records), and listening to music. She’s really into her cat, Jasper, and Brussels Griffon Terrier, Olive. She dreads going to school every week, yet— ironically— she wants to become an English professor, as well as get the needed credentials to teach English online as a second language to kids abroad. When she moves out, her mom said she will make sure she always has a Keurig machine available to her; if caffein is involved, Cristina is in.

