College looks to raise money for students

For one day, the Palomar College Foundation is looking to the community to give back in a big way.

On Nov. 29, students and members of the foundation will be calling the community to give back on Giving Tuesday, a one-day national fundraising event to support local communities and

organizations.

Kim Hartwell, the Foundation’s development officer, said they’re looking to raise more than $50,000 during the event where an additional two anonymous donors will be making matching donations dollar-for-dollar.

The foundation joined the fundraising event just last year where they were able to raise $36,000 in one day, according to Hartwell. Funds raised during the event will go toward scholarships, emergency grants for students and textbook assistance programs.

Forrest Ponsot, a 20-year-old philosophy student and scholarship recipient, said that he would be one of the many students calling out to the community for donations.

“I think that Giving Tuesday is imperative for Palomar College because it enables our foundation to give the necessary scholarships to students that are in need,” Ponsot said.

So far this year the foundation has awarded $580,000 in support to Palomar students. To make a donation or to get involved for the event visit www.palomar.edu/foundation.