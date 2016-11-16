Deerfield wins in governing board election

SAN MARCOS — Governing board challenger Nina Deerfield won her election bid Tuesday night.

Deerfield earned 21.15 percent of the vote with 100 percent of the precincts reporting. She is now one of five representatives on Palomar’s governing board.

As a first-time candidate, Deerfield said she felt as confident as she could during this election cycle, and in no way could predict the outcome. She added that she hopes to collaborate and bring people of various backgrounds together to help better the campus and provide more opportunities for all.

When asked what her first agenda item would be, Deerfield said “Listen and learn from all the different groups – students, teachers, administration, staff, the foundation, and the community. Understanding all the different points of view will help me know how to move forward.”