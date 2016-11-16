Halcon wins reelection for governing board

SAN MARCOS – Governing Board Incumbant John Halcón won his re-election bid Tuesday night.

Halcón earned 20.4 percent of the votes and will remain one of the five representatives on the school governing board for the next four years.

Despite repeated requests from The Telescope, Halcon did not respond for comment nor did he attend the school sponsored debate on Oct. 18.

Halcón, a professor from California State University, San Marcos, received his doctorate in Educational Administration, Program of Organizations and Policy and Bilingual Education from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Halcón may credit his victory to is an endorsement from the Palomar Faculty Federation, or the fact that he was one of the few candidates who already had prior experience being a school governing board member, as he has been serving since 2012.

In previous interviews with Halcon, he expressed he is pleased with the level of diversity of students at Palomar, but looks to improve the diversity within its faculty.

Halcón had said that he didn’t know what he was doing the first time around, “there is a learning curve to this,” he said. But now he believes he has a better idea on what needs to be accomplished.

Halcón’s objective is to get better communication with surrounding 4-year colleges, and make a smoother transition for students from Palomar, who are trying to further their education.