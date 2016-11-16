United States of Trump

Construction workers rejoice, as Donald J. Trump wins the election, and his vision for a wall on our southern border becomes all but a reality.

The entire world is wondering the same thing: what will a President Trump mean?

First and foremost, the wall. From the very beginning of his campaign he talked about building a wall on the southern border, so that the number of undocumented aliens coming into the U.S. is reduced. When first hearing Trump’s plan for the wall, I had a similar reaction to most, If he was any more of a loony he could start a wabbit hunting business. However, I’ll admit the idea grew on me. Trump’s plan to make Mexico pay for the wall is not quite so ridiculous as it sounds.

Trump ensures us that it will be an easy choice for Mexico, they can pay make a onetime payment of $5-10 billion, or lose $24 billion annually by cutting off the flow of cash from the U.S.

Now let’s say that Mexico doesn’t pay for the wall. Even if we consider that the wall will cost the highest estimate (it won’t) and even if it has the longest estimated time of completion (doubt it), it would still only cost taxpayers a dollar and 60 cents a month to build it.

Also, consider how many jobs this will provide, and the fact that there will be thousands of people working on the wall, incidentally patrolling the border. It will be nearly impossible to cross the border in the time it takes to build it.

Second, Trump’s tax plan will reduce taxes for the lower and middle-class. Married couples who make less than $75,000 will have a 12 percent income tax, and couples who make more than $75,000 but less than $225,000 will be taxed at 25%, and half of those rates for single filers.

Third, Trump plans to work the Congress to ensure that universities use their federal tax breaks to reduce the price of education for students. Ensuring that a college education can be attainable without a 20-year student debt.