Students inspire with Fall Fashion Trends

Fall is here and pumpkin spice latte lovers are rejoicing! With autumn comes the changing of the leaves and the changing of our hallway style. The expected drop in temperature and the holiday festivities are just around the corner, meaning it is time to break open our closets and drench ourselves in fashionable fall trends. If your wardrobe needs a makeover for the colder months ahead, don’t panic, Palomar fashionistas are here to inspire.

20-year-old Broadcast Journalism student, Ivy Gutierrez, gave us the scoop on her fall fashion choices. Ivy takes pride in her style being simultaneously “preppy and edgy” and gets inspiration from seeing what those around her are wearing. She admits, “My favorite fall style trend are booties.” Booties, which are low ankle boots, can be dressed up or dressed down depending on the occasion.

Gutierrez frequently shops at Forever 21, Nordstrom Rack and Plato’s closet to keep her style in season and on point.

“When you look nice you feel great,” Gutierrez says. “I believe the right clothing can always make you feel good.” Gutierrez also mentions that she uses flannels and beanies to instantly make any outfit fashion-forward and cute.

Style also comes naturally to 23-year-old student, Samantha VanDusen, who describes her style as “bohemian chic”.

“The majority of the time I’m all about flowy tops or dresses, usually white and lacey, but I also love to wear some tight jeans and a leather jacket,” VanDusen said.

VanDusen regularly shops at Forever 21, Lulus, ASOS, and Free People, and gets style inspiration from Pinterest and Instagram.

“In my opinion a few must have items that women need in their closet this fall are over the knee boots, a plaid scarf, and an anorak jacket,” VanDusen said.

She also recommends an app called Poshmark, which lets you buy and sell gently used clothing, shoes and accessories for way lower than retail prices! You can follow more of Samantha’s styles on her fashion Instagram @themermaidconfidential.