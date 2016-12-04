Advanced immunology weakens perseverance

As a 19-year-old who has never received a vaccine, I was raised differently than most children, as a proponent against vaccines.

Vaccines are managed by The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) promotes reasoning for giving children vaccines as: Vaccination is one of the best ways parents can protect infants, children and teens from 16 potentially harmful diseases. Vaccine-preventable diseases can be very serious, may require hospitalization, or even be deadly – especially in infants and young children.

In recent years, autism rates have been linked to vaccines. Before the age of 6, American children are given up to 36 vaccines, and up to 68 by the time you are 18. Throughout the 1970s, most of the vaccines we receive today hit the market, including the measles and mumps vaccine in 1973, and the yellow fever vaccine in 1978. In 1975, 1 in 5,000 cases of autism were found in the US, which skyrocketed to 1 in 2500 in 1985, 1 in 500 in 1995, all the way up to 1 in 45 today.

With the rate that autism is currently increasing, Doreen Granpeesheh of the Center for Autism and Related Disorders projects that 1 in every 2 children born in 2032 will develop autism, and up to 80 percent of boys will develop a form of autism

As vaccine numbers are rising, the number of children with allergies has doubled in the past 11 years, the rate of childhood cancer is increasing at an exponential rate, and over 100 American girls have died in the last four years directly from the HPV vaccine.

All vaccinations are is big business and big money for doctors, drug companies, and the government. The Centers for Disease Control has said there is no link between autism and vaccines, however many studies by companies not owned by the government have come forth with different answers.

As recently as September, The UK Department of Health revealed documents of research done on the vaccine for measles, mumps and rubella after being forced to do so by the Freedom of Information Act. Within the documents, the CDC and the US government, as well as Merck, an international developer, manufacturer and distributor of pharmaceuticals admitted that the vaccine was directly linked to autism.

Instead of vaccinating as a child, my parents fed me organic food, taught me to always wash my hands, and many other simple tasks to improve health.

Researchers have even suggested that vaccines are a sort of population control the American government is regulating. There are still ways around vaccinating children within the American school system, and precautions and research should be used prior to shooting up your kids with these awful drugs.