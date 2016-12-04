Coachella is worth your money

Over winter break, thoughts of the warm desert can compensate for our cold winter months. Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival passes will be going on sale in January, so be ready to buy your pass.

The pass will set you back a minimum of $400. It’s expensive, but the experience out values the cost.

You might want to start saving up now for tickets. January isn’t far away, and usually within the first week, the festival lineup comes out to the public. Shortly after, the tickets go on sale.

Since the release comes out at random though, by following Coachella on Instagram and Twitter, you can find out immediately when the tickets go on sale.

Those interested in the festival are going to need to prepare to come up with at least $400 for the general admission pass and $900 for VIP. These are just the tickets, you’ll likely shell out more if you count in accommodations and travel expenses.

Picture this: a 78-acre outdoor venue surrounded by palm trees, six stages and tents, food and drink vendors and art galore scattered across the expansive grounds.

Having the variety of stages creates opportunities to experiment with music. You can get a taste of all six stages or for example just spend all day in the Sahara Tent with fellow electronic fans. Coachella is especially known for the dazzling musicians it secures to headline, or serve as highlights of the festival.

Artists like Jack White, Paul McCartney, Drake, and LCD Soundsystem have been featured in past festivals, bringing in fans from all over the spectrum. The Desert Sun, the local paper, reported that Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar and Radiohead are rumored to headline 2017’s festival.

You can also take a break from the music and crowds by enjoying the art installations (like the animatronic butterfly from 2015) and getting some like-worthy shots for Instagram.

The food and drinks is a whole other story; anything from vegan Thai food, huge pizza slices to salads. Extra eats like ice cream-filled donuts at Orange County’s After’s Ice Cream and signature cocktails in the Beer Gardens are also noteworthy.

That being said, the best way to go is to get the GA passes for weekend two; less hype and way more down-to-Earth. Either way, being at a Coachella set is special because you share in the moment people from all around the world. Being under one tent to the same beat, even if it’s just for an hour at a time, is life-changing.

Having as much notice as possible for the ticket sale is good so you can be ready to get them. Take it from someone who has gone and payed the price of the ticket: treat yourself. You will love it.