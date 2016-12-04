Eastern Sierra’s explored

The Eastern Sierras shine in its fall foliage and geographical landforms and Palomar photography students captured the nuances of the regions seasonal shift.

Each semester Palomar’s landscape photography class steps outside of the classroom to put their skills to use. This fall, students of the Photo 171 class were given the opportunity to explore California’s Eastern Sierra Region.

From Oct. 12-16 they traveled up Highway 395 photographing everything from sunrise at Mono Lake, to an eerie ghost town known as Bodie. Students were able to let their curiosity run free as they explored Yosemite National Park and the surrounding areas.

In addition to taking photographs, the class visited Mountain Light Gallery in Bishop to view the work of various landscape photographers for inspiration, as well as dropping by a few visitor centers to learn about land features and the history of the region.

This semester in particular, the class focused on the impact humans have had on the landscape and how the land has changed over time due to agricultural practices, mining, ranching, etc. Other topics covered in the course include the treatment of native peoples and the misuse of water.

In the course students are taught to use their camera as a tool to tell the story of the land and the importance of documenting the issues at hand to bring light to the situation.

“There was more energy working with other students because we encouraged each other and fed off of each other ideas,” said Todd Myers, one of the photographers on the trip.

For many students this was their first time exploring the region and this trip gave them the chance to bond with each other over their love of photography while letting their creativity take control.

For more information on the landscape photography class as well as other photography classes contact the Media Studies department at (760) 744-1150 ext. 2440.