Marijuana, Cali’s new gold rush

Just as the golden state experienced the Gold Rush, we are now presently in the Green Rush. As a state where creating jobs is a top priority, the currently booming and fastest growing industry of recreational marijuana will create thousands of jobs for Californians. As if job creation alone isn’t a reason to celebrate, here’s a few more reasons to hop on the weed-wagon.

Prop. 64 on the California ballot passed, legalizing recreational marijuana throughout the state. Advocates jumped for joy when the news rang in on Nov. 9, and you should, too.

The cultural stigma against marijuana will begin to diminish with time. With marijuana production regulated by law, the pot produced will be tested for consumers and therefore safer for all. New regulations will require what looks like a nutrition label on all pot sales so consumers will know exactly what they are ingesting.

The projected one billion dollars each year in tax revenue will be another chip at improving the state of our economy. The money, tucked in a special fund, will be going to the areas where our state desperately needs it.

We can decriminalize recreational use and we will begin to see criminal penalties of marijuana offenses greatly decline. Individuals charged with minor convictions can have the opportunity to be exonerated.

Let’s be clear, you still cannot sit on the hood of your car in public and roll up a joint like you’re in the parking lot at Coachella. Smoking in public is still illegal as well as driving under the influence of marijuana. There are strict rules and regulations in regards to who can possess it, how much you can carry, where you can buy it and where you can smoke it.

If you are 21 years old or older you can legally possess and transport no more than 28.5 grams of marijuana and you can grow up to six plants in your home. If you are under the age of 21, I recommend waiting until you are of legal age to possess weed unless you think a misdemeanor on your record, a hefty fine, and lots of community service sounds like a good time.

You will also not be able to legally purchase pot from just anywhere. The state will issue licenses to sellers and only those in possession will be allowed to sell.

So yes you can legally get stoned now (at home), yes you can carry weed with you and not get in trouble with the law, yes you can grow weed at home, but remember to follow the rules or you can suffer brutal consequences.

Myself, like many others who voted in favor of Prop 64 hope bringing pot out of the dark and into the hands of responsible users will have a wildly positive effect on the economy in our state, make all marijuana produced and sold safe for consumers, and possibly redirect the attention to bigger issues present in the war against drugs.