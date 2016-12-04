Protests call for change in broken political system

After the 2016 presidential election concluded, there are still many upset by the outcome of our political system and the nation’s choice for our next commander in chief.

Of course, it is a right to voice one’s opinion, but is this proper to reject a choice that was not ours? Definitely. Protests and outspoken individuals could not produce a better movement to influence change in a positive manner and better our entire country. Although many have noted that individuals protesting Clinton’s loss brings hate and destruction to our system, they could not be any more wrong.

The electoral college is a flawed system that is based on an outdated populous and does not reflect the true opinion of Americans. From this system, it plainly defines the fact that not every vote counts (although it should). How can a person win the popular vote of the people, but lose to a system based on electoral votes per state? This just does not make sense. Our current voting system detracts from the needs of the people, and hinders one from possibly voting in the future.

Typically, I avoid politics, but this year was quite different. I needed to voice my opinion because we should not be as divided as we currently are as a country. History has shown that together we have grown as a nation by disbanding segregation, eliminating slavery, integrating women’s rights, etc.

Based on the results of this year’s election, division is clearly shown by the number of voters that stood behind a man with: no political experience, rhetoric against immigrants although his wife both worked and lived in the United States illegally, heinous lies about certain races and religions, and a clear disregard to climate change. This is insane! Individuals should never just vote for a particular political party to show loyalty, but instead should look at any candidate as a whole and what they have accomplished in their lifetime.

This was the first year that I have ever voted, and this instance just backed up my initial thoughts on why my vote doesn’t make a difference no matter how many voice opinions or cast their vote. A change in many of our systems need to take place, and reform will hopefully begin.