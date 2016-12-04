Snowboard season arrives as mountains turn white

It’s that time of year to put away the surfboards and take out the snowboards.

Snowboarding season is fast approaching and it’s time to get season passes and hope for some major snow fall. Whether you are a beginner, amateur or pro to the snow, this season is looking good.

Season passes for Bear Moun­tain, a popular destination for San Diego snowboarders, range any­where from $200 to $1000. If you’d rather save some cash you can also just make the day trip to Bear, with a day pass only ranging from $40 to $80.

Last winter Bear Mountain, lo­cated in Big Bear Lake, California, saw more snowfall than in the pre­vious year and predictions for this 2016/2017 winter are even better. On the afternoon of Nov. 26, which was also opening day, Bear Moun­tain saw almost a foot of snow!

With many Palomar students commuting from the Inland Em­pire, regulars at Bear Mountain are easy to find. Second year student Nicole Olson lives in the Murrieta/ Temecula area, and talked about how she used to be a regular with a season pass to Bear.

“I really want to get a pass this season,” Olson said. “If I don’t end up getting one I’ll still make at least two trips up to the mountain.”

Many San Diego residents also choose to make the trip up north to Mammoth Mountain, located in Mammoth Lakes, Calif. Those who chose to make the trip often have what is called the California pass, which allows snowboarders to ride at Mammoth, Bear, Summit, and June with no blackout days. The pass may be considered pricey at around $800, but it provides riders with unparalleled access.

First year Palomar student Chase Minor loves to snowboard, and plans to go this year if the promising early snowfall holds up.

“If it dumps on Mammoth or Bear this season I’ll for sure go up and ride,” Minor said.

Make the trip up to the moun­tains this season where you can hit the slopes with advanced park riding or easy snow to cruise down on.