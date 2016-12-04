The real face of immigrants in Donald Trump’s America

Mr. Trump, I have two words and one finger pointing straight up as a response to you.

“When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. They’re not sending you. They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists.”

This was said by President-Elect Donald Trump, as he announced his run for the Republican nomination for president on June 16, 2015.

Both my parents are from the eastern coast of Mexico. My mom from Sinaloa, and my dad from Jalisco. I was born in San Diego, but moved to Sinaloa, Mexico, right after birth. There, I attended school where they taught me a variety of things, as well as how to speak English as a second language. Because of that, I was able to have a smoother transition when I came to the United States in the third grade.

My father’s love for protecting our country started from becoming a member of the Detroit Police Department. He was solving problems, preventing rapes and crimes, confiscating illegal paraphernalia and arresting people who commit those crimes.

He would later become a U.S. Border Patrol Agent, protecting our nations that included his very own homeland. When he was a border patrol agent he had similar tasks as in the Detroit PD. As a result he made everyone in our family apply for a Green Card/Visa the proper way and patiently waited the many years it took for the process to legalization. There was no “easy” way into the U.S.

Tell me how Mexico sent these “horrible” immigrants over again?! Especially when my father gave his life to prevent everything Trump said he was.

He would unfortunately take his last breath while protecting our nation’s borders. This left my mom alone and single, supporting a young child, and having to still assimilate into American culture.

She worked three jobs and would even run a day-care, taking care of more than 15 kids at a time on the weekends. All this to afford the bus fares to get myself to and from school, as well as my mother to community college for English as a Second Language courses.

Picture this: you have two immigrants, both from Mexico, and in the country legally, eventually becoming American Citizens. One is going to be helping control border security, even sacrificing his life. The other is working three to four jobs a week, while going to college to learn English and gain a better education. All while raising a daughter in hopes for a better future in America.

My hate toward Trump is not just because I’m Mexican and he doesn’t know the struggles we had to go through to better our lives, just like the many Hispanics on a Visa in our nation, who are looking to do the same.

I have competed in numerous scholarship pageants ran by Trump and now know his thoughts about walking backstage or views on women, but because everything that comes out of his mouth is for entertainment—hence why he pauses after each time he says a rude comment, just to get a crowd reaction.

As someone that has dual citizenship, I promise you I will respect our country, love our flag, and continue striving for success.

No, I don’t want you to fail Mr. Trump, because that means you have failed us and our country, but I promise you I will not respect you as a president until you learn to have respect for others. Just please prove us wrong, and show us that you will actually Make America Great Again. And if so, I will write a retraction to this, but I don’t see it coming anytime soon.