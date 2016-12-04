Through the Lens

sheep_sierras

Curious Sheep by Todd Myers

Palomar College’s photo depart­ment is holding their annual juried exhibition called “Enlightened Lens” where there will be more than 60 photographs made by Palomar Col­lege students on display.

The exhibition opens on Dec. 9 where it will be on display until Jan. 7. There will be an opening reception from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 10.

The photography program at Palomar has been on campus for over 60 years. There was over 180 images that have been entered by Palomar students for the exhibition that were then reviewed by faculty members.

The showcase will display digital and film based photography as well as color, black and white, traditional and alternative techniques.

One of the featured students artists is photographer Todd Myers along with his work “Curious Sheep” pictured.

“Enlightened Lens” will be on dis­play at The Escondido Municipal Gal­lery located at 262 Grand Avenue in Escondido. For gallery hours or more information call (760) 480-4101.

