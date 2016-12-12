Job opportunities for potential counselors

If you like helping people with certain personal life struggles, or if you want to study for a job that has a higher than average employment rate, then Palomar College’s Behavioral Sciences Substance Abuse Counseling program is something that you should consider making time for in your schedule.

Becoming a substance abuse counselor can benefit you in multiple ways including:

The education for substance abuse counseling can put you directly into a job, as employment in this field is expected to increase 22% from 2014 to 2024.

This field is rewarding because it is focused on helping people who are struggling.

Many internship opportunities are available.

If you want to learn about substance abuse and behavioral disorder counseling, you are invited to join the Alcohol and Other Drug Studies Orientation on Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at 5:00-5:50 pm in MD-103. The orientation, organized by Nicole Rose, provides information about the AODS/AA/Certificate Program and the education you need to become a substance abuse counselor. The AODS Program at Palomar College is accredited by the California Association of Alcohol and Drug Educators at cadet.org and the California Consortium of Addiction Programsadd Professionals at caadac.org . The orientation will take less than an hour of your time and It can provide you with internships as well as employment opportunities.