Mufson brings culture to Palomar’s main stage

Production is underway for two new theater performances coming this semester.

“Ten Acrobats in an Amazing Leap of Faith” is the first of the two productions and will premiere March 17. The second production is “Clybourne Park” directed by Annie Hinton and opens May 5.

“This season as a whole has been a lot about good nature toward everyone,” said Sam Bedford, the stage manager for the production.

“Ten Acrobats in an Amazing Leap of Faith” is based around immigrant, Muslim, and the American experience and will be directed by Palomar professor Michael Mufson. The play focuses on a family of Egyptian immigrants working to define the lines between two cultures and generational conflict. The play awakens the thematically pressing issues of faith, identity, and culture.

Mufson said the theme of the production is “more important than ever” in today’s political dilemmas.

“It’s my little part in trying to shift that narrative or counter that narrative and show a beautiful story about an American family that happens to be muslim,” Mufson said.

The second production, “Clybourne Park” also tackles the topics and issues of love, discrimination, immigration, cultural barriers and family. The play is divided into two acts where the same actors play different characters in each act, showing different perspectives of the story and addressing the issues of integration.

The play begins with a family trying to sell their house, and the neighborhood raises questions of concern as the people looking to buy the house are ‘black’. The family strongly expresses that they feel the quality of the neighborhood would be sacrificed if this ‘black’ family were to buy the house.

The second act focuses on themes of political correctness, homophobia, and prejudice decisions. It works to inspire its audience that these things can change for the better if they would be willing to embrace an open-mind.

Bedford expressed excitement for collaborating with Hinton. “My favorite part would definitely be working with Annie Hinton again, this will be my second time stage managing for her.”

To purchase tickets and to find more information on the Palomar theater department, go to palomarperforms.com, or call (760) 744.1150 ext. 2316.