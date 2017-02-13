Every two seconds somebody in the U.S. needs blood. Palomar College’s February blood drive is Feb 21-23 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. in Parking Lot 6, located behind the Learning Center. To schedule an appointment, contact the Student Health Center at (760) 744-1150 ext. 2380 or visit redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code: PalomarSM. All blood donors will receive a Promotional Item. If unable to donate, students may also volunteer. For more information, contact Sophia at the Student Health Center at sshalabi@palomar.edu.
Home » Campus Events » Blood drive
Author: Hayley Stevenson
Staff writer Hayley Stevenson is a student journalist in her first semester with The Telescope. In her spare time she enjoys reading fiction novels, playing video games, baking, and volunteering for an animal shelter. She is new to Palomar College in the Fall 2016 semester and has been employed as a student worker at the college's student affairs office. She hopes to become a journalist or creative writer while also promoting and volunteering for animal welfare.
Recent Comments