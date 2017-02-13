Uber driver incarcerated

Posted By Cristina Angel on February 13, 2017
SAN MARCOS – One time Uber and Lyft driver Jeremy Vague, 37, stood trial and was sentenced on Dec. 29 to one year in prison for his role in an assault on two of his female passengers.
Vague pleaded guilty at a prior hearing to the charges of felony false imprisonment by force, and misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure and sexual battery. Vague admitted to being responsible for a Sept. assault on two female passengers who were using the popular driving service. One of the victims was an 18-year-old student of Palomar College.
Vague had been originally arrested and held in a Vista county jail without bail for suspicion of kidnapping with intent to commit robbery or rape, assault with the intent to commit a felony, and forcible sexual penetration.
